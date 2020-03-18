FC Platinum could lose their impressive midfield workhorse Last Jesi who is being targeted by a number of Sudanese clubs including giants Al Hilal.

Jesi joined FC Platinum in January from Manica Diamonds. He made an impressive debut in their 1-1 draw against Aly Hilal, to win hearts of the club scouters in Khartoum.

Reports emerging from Mandava indicate that Jesi is set to leave the country this week for a trial stint at the Sudanese giants.

FC Platinum gaffer Heindrikus Pieter de Jongh confirmed to Soccer24 that Jesi was had captured sights of a number of Sudanese clubs.

He could become the latest Zimbabwean player to ply his trade in Sudan after Edward Sadomba, who ironically became a cult hero at Al Hilal a couple of years ago.

Comments

comments