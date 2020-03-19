The F.A has made a decision on whether or not the 2019/20 Premier League season will continue in the wake of the Coronavirus epidemic.

The disease has forced not only the English top flight to be placed on hold but virtually all leagues in Europe and the Football Association has announced the way forward.

“The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the PFA and LMA, understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19.

We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so.

We have collectively supported UEFA in postponing EURO 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition,” read the statement released today.

Runaway leaders Liverpool are currently leading the chasing pack, a staggering 25 points adrift of second-placed Manchester City and are two wins away from glory.

