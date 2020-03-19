English Premier League clubs will hold a meeting today to discuss the way forward for the 2019/20 football season which has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting is set to begin midday and will be done via a conference call.

Reports in the UK are suggesting that all 20 EPL clubs are expected to restate a determination to get the current season finished if at all possible, ideally by 30 June.

They will also review the possibility of resuming the games on Friday 3 April.

This will be the second meeting in a week with the first one, held six days ago, led to the suspension of the games.

If all clubs agree to the notion that the campaign should be played until the end, it will be good news to Liverpool who are potentially one game away from mathematically being champions for the first time in three decades.

The Reds are 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Meanwhile, in Italy, FA president Gabriele Gravina has expressed his hope the Serie A would resume on May 2 with a possible finish in July at the latest.

