Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has sent a message to Zimbabweans amid the escalation of the deadly Coronavirus.

The Croatian’s reign at the helm of the senior men’s national soccer team has been marred by the dangerous epidemic, which has now seen both the 2020 CHAN finals in Cameroon and the 2021 AFCON qualifiers postponed owing to it’s fears.

Loga, as the former Sudan coach is now warmly referred to by fans in the country, took to his Twitter handle to urge Zimbabweans to practice maximum safety in the wake of the disease.

“Please be safe, we are living difficult moments in the world. Go Warriors Go!,” he wrote.

Comments

comments