Chippa United owner Siviwe Mpengesi has taken what some might intepret as a swipe at Norman Mapeza by claiming that the club is done with ‘old school coaches.’

Mapeza left the Chilli Boys despite a very good record under mysterious circumstances and was replaced by 33-year-old former Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena, who has a 23-year-old among his backroom staff, a setup which Mpengesi seems to be liking a lot.

“Yes, we’ve done enough now with old school guys [coaches]. Football now has changed; there’s a little bit of technology; there’s a little bit of understanding how the opponents play,” said Mpengesi according to Kick Off Magazine.

“Gone are those days where a coach will say, ‘I’m only worried about my team; I’m not worried about the opponent.’

Comments

comments