Bulawayo Chiefs will break their pre-season camp after the Premier Soccer League postponed the start of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The club confirmed the news on Saturday, saying the team will undergo a two-week break.

The League announced early in the week that the postponement is based on the government’s directive to restrict all public events and gatherings of more than 100 people for 60 days.

Zimbabwe has so far confirmed two case of the deadly virus.

Statement: Ninjas go on a break pic.twitter.com/N5bYlTIHmV — Bulawayo Chiefs FC (@BulawayoChiefs) March 21, 2020

