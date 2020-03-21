Tapuwa Kapini has challenged South African goalkeepers to raise their game if they need to compete for first-team jerseys against their foreign counterparts.

The Zimbabwean keeper made the sentiments in response to the concerns raised by Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki a few weeks ago. Ntseki lamented about lack of game time for local keepers in the Absa Premiership and NFD.

This involves Kaizer Chiefs’ Itumeleng Khune playing second-fiddle to Daniel Akpeyi of Nigeria, as well as Jethren Barr and Bongani Mpandle working behind Ghana’s Richard Ofori at Maritzburg United.

“They (foreign keepers) all started on the bench,” Kapini told Far Post. “Akpeyi (Daniel) started on the bench at [Kaizer] Chiefs but worked hard to claim the position.

“South African goalkeepers should work hard to reclaim places in local teams. Just because you are a local keeper doesn’t guarantee you a place, you need to work for it.

“They must work closely with foreign keepers in their teams and learn from them. Where we came from, we worked hard. Our only goal when we come to South Africa is to win that jersey and keep it.

“Some foreign keepers like Chipezeze and Ofori have been made captains in their teams which makes it even more difficult for local keepers. They must match the work ethic of foreign keepers.”

Meanwhile, Kapini was the preferred choice when they lost 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup a week ago. The game was his first this season after recovering from a long term shoulder injury.

Comments

comments