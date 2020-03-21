England-based Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has launched the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation aimed at improving the livelihood of the young generation.

The 26-year-old former Club Brugge man, who is the land’s only export in the English top -flight, earns a reported £55 000 per week at the Birmingham-based side.

He took to microblogging site Twitter to announce the development.

“Great news I have successfully launched the Marvelous Nakamba foundation in Zimbabwe. The purpose of the Foundation is to help and support our people in need and improve the livelihood of the young generation,” he wrote.

“Through the Foundation, we have managed to fund 1000 young people with their Education tuition and exam fees. We will continue to reach out to more young people who can benefit from this support,.”

Nakamba becomes the third Warriors star to launch a foundation whose objective is to pay fees for the less privileged, after France-based Marshall Munetsi and Kaizer Chiefs’ Khama Billiat.

