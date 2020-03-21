At least eight players have been linked with exit at Kaizer Chiefs and among them is Zimbabwean winger Khama Billiat.

According to Soccer Laduma, Philani Zulu, Leonardo Castro, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Joseph Molangoane, Brylon Petersen, BIlliat and Siphelele Ntshangase are said to be on their way out for various reasons.

Billiat who is having a subdued campaign was also linked with a exit in the pre-season with his former team Mamelodi Sundowns a possible destination.

However, the club’s chiefs might decide against releasing several players due to the FIFA ban.

Amakhosi were banned from registering any new player for the next two transfer windows.

Already Kaizer Chiefs have lost George Maluleka signed for Mamelodi Sundowns.

