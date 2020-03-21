Ronaldinho’s hopes of getting released from the prison were dealt a blow when a key witness failed to show up in court on Thursday.

The Brazilian along with his brother were arrested in Paraguay early this month after allegedly used doctored passports to enter the country.

A businesswoman who had invited the former player to charity event was supposed to testify in court but didn’t show up. He is facing upto six months in prison.

New investigations on a separate money laundering case have commenced but there’s no lead to any links with the Barcelona legend.

Meanwhile, Ronaldinho is celebrating his 40th birthday today behind the bars.

