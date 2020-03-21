The suspension of the Absa Premiership games due to the coronavirus outbreak has put a number of clubs in dilemma with regards to the contracts that are supposed to end in June.

The campaign, along with several leagues around the world, were suspended for at least a month.

While PSL chairman Irvin Khoza confirmed that the board of governors of the organisation agreed that the season must come to an end by “no later than 30 June”, it remains uncertain whether they will meet that date considering the current situation.

The football body didn’t confirm when the games will resume but the suspension is likely to be prolonged, at least, until the situation is sufficiently contained.

There’s been a sharp increase in the cases recorded in the past few days in South Africa with the total number surpassing 200 on Friday.

The developments could end up affecting the proposed deadline and this means a number of clubs including SuperSport United need to sort out their contract issues as soon as possible since the campaign might spill beyond June.

United CEO Stanley Matthews has been on record as saying coach Kaitano Tembo will be given a new contract at the end of the current one.

Tembo’s two-year deal is set to expire at the end of June.

A couple of options are on the table but the mostly likely scenario would see the coach signing a new contract anytime soon despite whether the season is still on.

But that will need the club chiefs to react quickly.

Should United have other thoughts on the future of Tembo, something that will be in contrast with their claims, a week-by-week contract could make sense.

This will keep the coach contracted to the club until the end of his mandate and FIFA is reportedly pondering on granting such special dispensation for short-term rolling contracts.

Comments

comments