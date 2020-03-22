Dynamos have provided the latest update on their captain Partson Jaure who was involved in a car crash on Sunday morning.
Initially, the skipper was understood to be in a stable condition but following a CT scan carried at Parirenyetwa Hospital in Harare, it has been noted that he suffered a head injury.
Soccer24 understands that Jaure fractured his skull.
The player was travelling in his Toyota Runx car when he veered off the road and crashed.
The incident comes at a time clubs are preparing for the 2020 season which is expected to start anytime soon.
Pic Credit: Dembare TV