Dynamos have given an update on Partson Jaure who was involved a nasty car crash in Harare on Sunday morning.

The player was travelling in his Toyota Runx car when he veered off the road and crashed.

He suffered no life-threatening injuries, according to a statement issued by the club on Facebook.

“Jaure is being attended to, he is stable. No life-threatening injury at initial assessment,” the statement reads.

“No fractured limbs, he is undergoing a CT scan of the head now to assess potential fracture of the skull and mandible. Generally, he is stable.”

The incident comes at a time clubs are preparing for the 2020 season which is expected to start anytime soon.

