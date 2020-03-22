Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has tested positive for coronavirus in China.

The Belgian announced the news on Social media on Sunday. He is currently under isolation at Jinan hospital.

“Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive,” Fellaini wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention.

“I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please, everyone, stay safe.”

Fellaini is currently playing for Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng which he joined in January 2019.

Other football stars that have contracted the virus of late include Juventus forward Paulo Dybala and AC Milan attacker Daniel Maldini.

Comments

comments