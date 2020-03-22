Turkey-based defender Teenage Hadebe says he is worried about his family which is miles away from him.

The 24-year recently became a father after the birth of his twins.

Due to the coronavirus, he has been locked in the European country and could not travel home to see his new members of his family.

In an interview with the Sunday Mail, Hadebe said though he is safe in Turkey, there is no joy for him.

“As I am talking to you now, the airports are closed, so we cannot even travel back home to be with our families,” the Warriors defender lamented.

“I am worried about people back home in Zimbabwe. I am worried about my family. I would have loved to be with my newly-born twins but I cannot.

“Although I am safe here, sometimes you feel it is better to be with your family in a moment of crisis like this. If you are to die, then it is better you die in your own country.”

This week would have provided Hadebe with an opportunity to come to Zimbabwe for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers but the games were put on hold.

The Warriors were supposed to play back-to-back Group H games against Algeria on March 26 and March 29.

