Zimbabwean forward David Moyo has been awarded a contract extension at his Scottish top-flight club Hamilton Academical.

The 25-year old who arrived at the club last July signed a new one-year contract along with Greek frontman Marios Ogkmpoe.

Hamilton announced the news on their official website, saying:

“We are delighted to announce the contract extensions for both David Moyo & Marios Ogkmpoe.

“Both forwards have signed a new deal with the club that will see them play their football at Hamilton until at least 2021.”

The deal followed after Moyo scored a historic winner against Rangers two weeks ago as the Accies won at Ibrox on league duty for only the second time in 94 years.

He has one cap for the Warriors which he achieved in 2014.

Comments

comments