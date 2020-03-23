Caps United have become the latest club in the Premier Soccer League to suspend their pre-season preparations due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The country has been affected by the highly contagious disease, claiming one victim so far.

The suspension is part of the measures being taken to contain the spread of the virus.

Amid crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic that has penetrated into the country, the management team of CAPS United FC has, with immediate effect, decided to temporarily suspend all training programs as we join the rest of the world in trying to avoid further spread of the virus. pic.twitter.com/xrXoajy1a2 — Caps United FC (@capsunitedfczw) March 23, 2020

This follows after the government banned all public events and gatherings of more than 100 people for 60 days.

The 2020 season which was supposed to start this month was put on hold while Bulawayo Chiefs have undergone a break.

