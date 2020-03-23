PSL Champions, FC Platinum have made raft changes to their training program to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) by introducing a three-shift training schedule that sees the team divided into three groups.

Each group has a maximum of nine players and trains alone at a different time of the day.

The Zvishavane-based side revealed this development via their official Facebook page, saying: “The Club has already initiated a three-shift training program where players are divided into three fixed groups training at different times of the day.

“This approach allows nine players at any given time on the field thereby reducing the risk through manageable squads. This goes further down to other measures like reducing contact and tailgating (discussions) to advance awareness on Covid19.

“This is not all there is to the fight against Covid19 but it definitely is something better than folding hands towards prevention of the spread of the coronavirus.”

Over 340 000 cases of the deadly disease have been recorded around the world with 14,774 deaths confirmed. Zimbabwe has so far registered two infected people and yet to suffer a causality.

Comments

comments