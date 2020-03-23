Former Harare City and Dynamos forward Kuda Kumwala has won hearts at Highlands Park where he was on trials, it has emerged.

The South African top-flight club’s media officer Sibonelo Ngidi revealed to Soccer24 that Kumwala impressed head coach Owen da Gama though he opted to conceal contractual details.

Highlands is also home to former Warriors and Highlanders goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini and striker Tendai Ndoro – formerly with Chicken Inn and Orlando Pirates.

Kapini is excited with the prospect of sharing the same dressing room with Kumwala who will only start playing next season.

“Kuda is a quality player, he is strong and offensive. I wish him the best,” he said.

Kumwala’s notable highlight in Zimbabwe’s topflight was at Dynamos in 2018, but the forward failed to replicate the same form which put him under the spotlight during his time with Hartley Academy in Division One.

