The La Liga season will not return until the coronavirus pandemic is over, the League confirmed in a statement released on Monday.

The initial suspension on the campaign had been set until the weekend of April 4 and April 5. However, with the situation getting worse, the top-flight has agreed to resume football until it is absolutely safe to play on.

The statement read: “The Monitoring Commission established by the current RFEF-LaLiga Coordination Agreement AGREES the suspension of professional football competitions until the authorities of the Government of Spain and the General Administration of the State consider that they can be resumed without creating any health risk.

Both the RFEF and LaLiga wish to express our greatest public gratitude to all those who are dedicating their best efforts to provide essential services to the Spanish people and also share our condolences for all the deceased and a warm embrace from the world of football to the many families that are losing loved ones.”

Spain is one of the worst-affected nations in Europe with over 25 000 cases and 1 300 deaths confirmed so far.

