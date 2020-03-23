Warriors defender Partson Jaure’s horrific car crash shook the local football fraternity as evidenced by an outpour of good wishes coming in.

As Soccer24 exclusively revealed, the Dynamos captain’s Toyota Runx veered off the road and crashed in the early hours of Sunday, leaving him in bad shape.

Football stars including Zambia-based Warriors midfielder Thabani Kamusoko, United States based-shot stopper Tatenda Mkuruva, former Dynamos defender Victor Kamhuka, all took to various social media platforms to wish Jaure a speedy recovery.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League even weighed in with a message for the former University of Pretoria defender.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Partson Jaure following news of his accident. We wish him a speedy recovery,” read the post on their Twitter handle.

It is to our understanding that Jaure fractured his skull due to the crash.

