Former Warriors striker Mathew Rusike has sent a touching condolence message to Zororo Makamba, who was confirmed to have died due to Coronavirus on Monday.

Makamba, a broadcaster and filmmaker, son to politician and former Telecel boss James Makamba, recently returned from New York recently, reportedly succumbed to the deadly epidemic at Wilkins Hospital in Harare.

Rusike took to Twitter to mourn Makamba.

“I have struggled to believe the news I read on Twitter and contacted many people trying to disprove the information to no success. RIP Zororo Makamba, my friend since age 4. You were a Giant,” he wrote.

