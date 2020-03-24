Highlanders have suspended all training sessions as part of the efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The country has been affected by the highly contagious disease, claiming one victim so far.

The club confirmed the development on Tuesday in a press release.

“Highlanders Football Club has shelved all group training activities with immediate effect until further notice. All players and staff have been advised to adhere to strict social distancing,” Bosso said.

Caps United and Bulawayo Chiefs have already implemented same measures while FC Platinum will do the group training.

The Premier Soccer League also announced last week the postponement of the 2020 campaign.

