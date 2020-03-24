The Premier Soccer League has expelled Herentals from the top-flight just days after the Harare club won an appeal which saw them maintain their league status.

The Students were this time found guilty of breaching PSL statutes by taking football matters to the ordinary courts.

The club approached the High Court when they were charged for influencing the outcome of the game against Black Rhinos. They later withdrew the case and appealed with the Zifa Appeals Committee.

But they had already breached the statutes and PSL expelled them for that.

More to follow.

