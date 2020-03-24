Illustrious former Maritzburg United and Al Hilal striker Edward Sadomba has hailed Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane for challenging North African teams’ dominance in African club competitions.

Mosimane won the 2016 Africa safari after beating Zamalek 3-1 and the 2016 CAF Club of the Year.

Sadomba is arguably Zimbabwe’s most successful footballer in African club competitions. The 2011 CAF Champions League top scorer believes Mosimane’s Downs are the only southern African club able to compete with North Africans in continental club competitions.

“North African clubs are financially strong, they buy good and experienced players around the globe and they are technically gifted. I salute Coach Pitso Mosimane too, himself to be one of the best coaches in the continent,” said Sadomba.

He said countries like Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia invested millions of dollars in developing the next generation of footballers hence their perpetual success.

In a historic feat, four 2020 semifinalists in the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup come from the same country. Raja Casablanca and Wydad Athletic Club sailed through in the Champions League while Hassania of Agadir and RS Berkane progressed to the Confederations Cup semis.

Sadomba turned out for Maritzburg United between 2004 and 2006. In 2005 while playing for the People’s Team, he suffered a career-threatening injury and says he picked up one of the biggest life lessons from his miraculous recovery.

“I learnt that whatever you do commit everything in God’s hand. God miraculously healed me and did so much in my career and life as whole,” he said.

Sadomba hung his boots at the end of last season at his boyhood club Dynamos after stints in Mozambique, Sudan, Libya and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He is currently running the Edward Sadomba Foundation, which he founded in 2012. The foundation is paying fees for the less privileged and helping the elderly in Zimbabwe.

