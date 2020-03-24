Former Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling has refused to rule out a return to Anfield and also expressed his undying love for the Reds.

The 25-year old who now plays for Manchester City made the claims during a Q&A on his agent – Colossal Sports Management’s Instagram account.

When asked if he will return to Liverpool, Sterling responded: “Would I ever go back to Liverpool? To be honest with you I love Liverpool.

“Don’t get it twisted, they are always in my heart. It’s a team that did a lot for me growing up so…”

The England star came through the academy with the Reds and broke into the first team in 2012. However, he acrimoniously left the club for the Etihad in 2015 in a £49million transfer.

