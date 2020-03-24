Norman Mapeza has commented on the possibilities of returning to South Africa.

The Zimbabwean gaffer left Absa Premiership top-flight club Chippa United last month. He resigned from his post after only five months at the helm of the Chilli Boys.

Speaking in an interview with KickOff, Mapeza said he is open to offers from the south of Limpopo.

“I don’t have regrets. I will always be grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity to coach them,” he said, explaining his departure at Chippa.

“I am just resting at home for now. Nothing much. I would not mind to come back to South Africa if I get offers. I have no problem. I really enjoyed my five months in the Absa Premiership.”

Meanwhile, Chippa have since appointed former Orlando Pirates interim coach Rhulani Mokwena as their head coach on loan until the end of the season.

