Warriors star Marvelous Nakamba has expressed delight after successfully launching the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation aimed at improving the lives of the young generation.

The soft-spoken Aston Villa midfielder announced the launch of the foundation two days ago and also highlighted that 1000 school chidren have so far benefited from it.

He took to social media on Tuesday to express gladness over development.’

“Thank you God for enabling me to achieve one of my dreams, which was to successfully open a foundation as a way of giving back to the community. I hope my journey will inspire upcoming young talent. Never give up on your dreams,” he write on Twitter.

