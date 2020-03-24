The South African Football Association (SAFA) has extended the football ban in the country following the announcement by President Cryil Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa announced to South Africans on Monday that the Rainbow Nation will be on a 21-day lockdown starting on Thursday as the authorities find ways of mitigating the spread of the Coronavirus.

“In line with the call by the State President, will extend the ban of all football matches and all other football activities from 4 April 2020 as first announced by the Association to 16 April 2020,” confirmed SAFA via a statement.

South Africa has over 400 cases of the deadly virus confirmed so far as efforts to battle it commence.

