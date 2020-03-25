Former Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa has announced he has retired from football management.

The 67-year old confirmed the news on Star FM’s Daily Sports Zone but said he will remain active only as an advisor.

He said: “I can say my days as a coach are over. I’m turning 68 this year, so sitting on the bench won’t be good for me, but I can have an advisory role to help other coaches.

“Everything has to come to an end, even people can die. I played my part, if someone is not convinced, then that is his opinion, and if he respects it, that’s his opinion too.

“My time is up, I need to give others a chance, the young coaches who have modern ideas.”

Chidzambwa was the first coach to take the Warriors to the Afcon in 2004. He guarded the team to the tournament again in 2019 and won the Cosafa Cup four times.

The gaffer also led Dynamos to their maiden CAF Champions League final in 1998. He also had stints in South Africa, taking charge of Free State Stars and Black Leopards.

His last job was with the national team last year, but he resigned in August following a fallout with the Zifa executive.

Comments

comments