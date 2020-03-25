Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has made a donation of £920 000 (US$ 1,090,650) to a hospital in his native Barcelona to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The deadly pandemic has sent the whole into panic mode, with Spain being one of the most affected countries in Europe as evidenced by the suspension of all football activity there indefinitely.

The hospital, Angel Soler Daniel Foundation confirmed the development via a statement.

“Pep Guardiola has made a donation of one million euros to the Fundacio Angel Soler Daniel for the acquisition and supply of health equipment to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.The fundraising campaign led by the the Official College of Doctors of Barcelona and managed through the Foundation, is aimed at obtaining cash donations from doctors who are members of the college and the general population to buy health equipment which is currently lacking in hospitals in Catalonia,” read the statement.

