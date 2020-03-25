Herentals Football Club gave Zimbabweans a reason to laugh in the tension filled Coronavirus environment following the Premier Soccer League’s decision to expel them from the country’s top flight again.

Days after ZIFA acquitted them of the match-fixing charges labelled against them for trying to influence the result of their league clash against army side Black Rhinos, the Innocent Benza-owned side was expelled from the league again by the the PSL for taking football matters into ordinary courts.

Some fans who had intially scoffed at ZIFA’s rulling through various messages on social media burst into life when Herentals appeared to be complaining over the decision on their Twitter handle.

”Is this still about football,” they asked rhetorically, a post which was met with mockery by responding users on the microblogging site.

”Safe journey to where you are going. Just look for another club in the League to support,you are now supporters,” noted one user as a response.

”We are actually thinking of enquiring with the Ministry of Education to check the authenticity of Herentals kids’s exams results because your corruption levels are alarming,” weighed in another.

