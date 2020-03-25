Zimbabwean striker Tinotenda Kadewere is now the best-paid player in the French Ligue 2 following his deal with Lyon in January.

The 24-year old signed a four-and-half contract with the top-flight club but was loaned back to Le Havre in the second tier until the end of this season. The €12-million transfer saw Kadewere’s salary triple from a reported a €30 000 per month.

According to France Football magazine, the organizers of Ballon d’Or, the Warriors forward is now getting a gross income of €90 000 (US$ 98 000) per month and €720 000 (US$ 781 000) per season.

The figure is way above that of Guillaume Gillet (Lens, €480 000 per season) and Hervé Bazile (Le Havre, €470 000) who are in second and third place on the list.

However, some of Kadewere’s future teammates at Lyon are raking in millions per year with Memphis Depay earning over €2.5m.

