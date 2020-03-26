Manchester City are reportedly surprised after Liverpool wrote to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), urging them to uphold a Champions League ban while the EPL champions appeal against the judgement.

City were hit with a two-year ban from the European competition after breaching Financial Fair Play rules and they launched an appeal against the decision at the CAS.

The club is alleged to have also asked to be allowed to feature in the tournament if their appeal was not heard before next campaign starts.

The entire Premier League top 10 – except Sheffield United – lodged a joint application with CAS to stop City from attempting to play Champions League football in that time.

But according to UK newspaper The Daily Express, what surprised the Manchester club is Liverpool’s involvement as the Reds are above them and have already secured their Champions League spot.

City expected that teams below them on the EPL table would want clarity on the situation, yet did not think a team above them would be involved.

