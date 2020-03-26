Sunday ‘Mhofu’ Chidzambwa says he wants to be remembered as somebody who wanted peace and amicable resolution of disputes in football.

The former Dynamos and Warriors mentor announced on Wednesday that he was retiring from coaching after spending over three decades in football management.

The news of his retirement came at a time Mhofu had kept a low profile since his acrimonious resignation as the national team head last August.

He said he chose to move away from coaching quietly because he doesn’t want much attention and debates about his career.

“I am somebody who doesn’t like noise,” said Chidzambwa. “I believe in dialogue and engagement.

“In my whole career I have been open to advice, but what I don’t like is a situation that has a lot of negativity especially when it’s centring around me.

“Once a situation turns to be like, that I quit. I don’t like noise and fighting.”

He also scoffed at suggestions from other quarters that he was an old school coach.

“Everyone is entitled to his or her own opinion, but I forgive them because they don’t understand football.

“The concepts and philosophies that I learnt in Brazil back in the 1980s are still the same that are in use today. Things only differ with how the coaches apply them.

“But these are the things that you find when you hold a public role like a coaching post which almost every person thinks he or she knows better,” added Chidzambwa.

The 67-year old gaffer is one of the most decorated football mentors to come from Zimbabwe. He led the Warriors to two AFCON tournaments and won the COSAFA Cup four times, a record he set in 2018.

Sunday Chidzambwa is the only coach to have helped a local team reach the CAF Champions League finals when he guided Dynamos to that feat in 1998.

He had stints at Premier Soccer League side ZPC Kariba and also in South Africa, at Free State Stars and Black Leopards.

Comments

comments