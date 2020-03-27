Barcelona have confirmed that they are taking measures to cut the wages of their players and staff due to the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

The compulsory wage reduction will take effect during the period of lockdown. The decision was made at a board meeting held via video conference.

Spain is under lockdown since 14 March and the period is expected to be extended this weekend once the initial 15-day period has finished.

In a statement released on Thursday night, the La Liga club said: “Among the measures adopted, it’s worth noting those related to the workplace are motivated by the need to adapt the contractual obligations of the club staff to the new and temporary circumstances that we are experiencing.

“It is a reduction of the working day, imposed by the circumstances and the protection measures carried out, and, as a consequence, the proportional reduction of the remuneration provided for in the respective contracts.”

Spain is one of the most affected countries in Europe with over 56 000 people tested positive for the virus and a death toll surpassing 4 000.

