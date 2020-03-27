Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat donated food to the the underprivileged before South Africa’s 21-day lockdown which began yesterday, Soccer24 has learnt.

The Rainbow Nation will be on lockdown for the next three weeks owing to the Cyril Ramaphosa-led government’s efforts to combat the novel Coronavirus.

Billiat, through his Khama Billiat Foundation, donated food staffs to the needy in South Africa, with the Warriors star’s Instagram page awash with pictures of the handover.

The Foundation’s Spokeperson Thabang Sibeko, spearheaded the deliveries.

Comments

comments