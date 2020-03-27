Controversial raunchy dancer Beverly Sibanda, better known in the entertainment circles as Bev, has set social media ablaze following her shocking confession about Kaizer Chiefs and Warriors star Khama Billiat.

The dancer, who years back claimed to have been romantically involved with the Aces Youth Academy graduate, left social media users shell-shocked when she insinuated that she was sleeping with the Zimbabwe international before.

“if I had AIDS, do you think Khama Billiat would still be playing football?” said Sibanda while responding to a question.

Sibanda made healines in 2016 when she claimed to be in relationship with the Billiat, a claim which the latter never responded to.

