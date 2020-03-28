Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has opened up on what it is like to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

The Argentine, together with teammates Blaise Matuidi and Daniel Rugani all tested positive to the pandemic, which has brought the world to a standstill and resulted in the postponement of all football leagues across the globe, including Serie A.

“I developed strong symptoms, but today I already feel much better,” Dybala opened up to the club’s website.

“Now I can move better, walking and trying to train. I could hardly breathe, I couldn’t do anything after five minutes.

“My muscles ached. Fortunately, Oriana (his girlfriend who also tested positive) and I are better now,” he added.

