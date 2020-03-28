Fans of Harare giants Dynamos have setup a fundraising program for their captain Partson Jaure as he battles to recover from injuries sustained when he was involved in a car crash.

The Warriors defender fractured his skull after he lost control of his car before it hit a tree near Prince Edward School last Sunday.

A United Kingdom-based Dynamos fan, who declined to be named, confirmed to Soccer24 that funds are indeed being raised for Jaure.

Fans who want to take part in the initiative can get in touch on the WhatsApp number +263785043887.

Comments

comments