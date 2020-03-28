Eight West Ham players have been put in self-isolation after showing mild symptoms of the coronavirus, club’s vice-chairwoman Karren Brady has said.

Brady told The Sun newspaper on Saturday: “I am relieved to say they are all showing mild symptoms and, along with their families, seem to be well,” Brady told The Sun newspaper on Saturday.

“But it is no more than a handshake, sneeze or cough away from any of us, so no one should be complacent.”

The Hammers are the latest Premier League club to be hit by the pandemic.

Earlier, this month West Ham manager David Moyes went into self-isolation as a precautionary measure after coming into direct contact with Mikel Arteta, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

