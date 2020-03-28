Mighty Warriors continue to drop on the Fifa Rankings after moving two places down to number 111 on the latest table released on Friday.

The national women’s team was last involved in action last year in the 2020 Olympic qualifiers in which it failed to fulfil some of the assignments due to budget constraints.

No games were arranged in the following months, leaving the team with no opportunity to improve on the ladder.

In Africa, Zimbabwe slumped by place to number 15 while Nigeria retained the top spot on the continent.

USA remained unchanged on number 1 on the World Rankings.

Meanwhile, Zambia who qualified for the Olympics are the biggest movers, climbing six places up to number 100.

