UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has admitted that the current football campaign could be abandoned if leagues fail to resume by the end of June.

Football in several countries has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, and clubs from Europe’s big five leagues want to see the season completed.

A task force has been set up to draft up a potential calendar for associations to follow, but Ceferin is, however, not sure if the restart will go smoothly.

“Nobody knows when the pandemic will end,” he told Italian daily La Repubblica. “We have a plan A, B or C: to restart in mid-May, in June or at the end of June.

“If then we wouldn’t be able to do any of these, the season would probably be lost. There is also the possibility of ending this season at the start of the next, which would then be postponed, starting a little later.

“We’re in touch with the leagues, the clubs, there is a working group and we’ll see what solution is best for all. We have to wait, like any other sector.”

