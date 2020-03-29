National team players have raised about US$5 000 for Partson Jaure’s medical costs.

The Dynamos defender was involved in an accident a week ago when his car veered off the road and crashed on a tree near Prince Edward school. He sustained a fracture on his head, and will undergo an operation at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare where is currently admitted .

Desmond Maringwa who is the head of the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe started an initiative to help Jaure.

Much of the money was donated by players based in China, South Africa and Europe. Dynamos also chipped in to assist their captain.

Meanwhile, several players and retired stars have been sending their messages of support to the Dynamos skipper who is expected to recover after two months.

