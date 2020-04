ABSA Premiership side Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder Tebogo Potsane has been reportedly fined R10 000 for recording a comic video while wearing the South African army gear and posting it on social.

South Africa is on day 4 of the Coronavirus-enforced three weeks lockdown which has resulted in virtually everyone having nothing to do.

The 26-year-old, in the 29–seconds long video, jokes about how the army would react to anyone seen outside during the lockdown.

Comments

comments