Dynamos captain underwent a successful operation on his head at Parirenyatwa hospital in Harare on Sunday morning.

The 29-year old defender was involved in a car accident last week when his car veered off the road and crashed against a tree near Prince Edward School. He sustained a fracture on his skull and was in a stable condition ahead of surgery.

He went under the knife from 9am to 6pm, with Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) president Desmond Maringwa confirming the development to Socccer24.

“He got operated yesterday so will go see him today,” said Maringwa.

The injury is expected to heal at least eight weeks from now.

Meanwhile, national team players based in China, Europe and South Africa raised US$5 000 for Jaure to cover the medical costs. The initiative was started by Footballers Union of Zimbabwe president Desmond Maringwa.

Dynamos supporters also made a donation to the player.

