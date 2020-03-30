Lionel Messi has blasted the club chiefs for putting pressure on the squad following an issue to do with pay cut.

Football action in several countries was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, causing a massive drop in revenue for clubs.

The Barca skipper posted a lengthy message on his Instagram account explaining the situation and also confirmed that all players accepted to take a 70 per cent pay cut to ensure the other staff gets full wages.

He said: “Before going any further, we want to make it clear that we were always willing to reduce our salaries because we understand perfectly that we are in an exceptional situation. We, as players, are always here to help the the club when they ask.

“It does not cease to surprise us that from within the club there were those who tried to put us under the magnifying glass and tried to add pressure to do something that we always knew we would do.

“If we didn’t speak until now, it’s because the priority was to to find solutions to help the club and to see who the most affected were during this situation.

“For our party, the moment has arrived that, the cut will be 70% of our wage during the state of alarm. We will also help out the club in order for the workers to be paid 100% of their wages.”

Comments

comments