Legendary former Warriors captain Peter Ndlovu’s moment of individual brilliance for Coventry City against Liverpool at Anfield in the 1994-95 season has been remembered in England during the Coronavirus-implemented lockdown.

Ndlovu made a historic move from Highlanders to Coventry, becoming the first ever African player to grace the English top flight and scored a memorable hat-trick against the Reds.

The official Premier League social media accounts all posted the goal, the last of his three and captioned it “ How to seal a hat trick, starring Peter Ndlovu.” Watch it below,

Comments

comments