Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish was allegedly involved in a minor car accident on Sunday when his Range Rover SUV hit two parked cars.

According to reports, the incident happened early in the morning when the 24-year old was coming from a night party at a friend’s house. It also came hours after the forward had posted a video urging fans to stay safe at home due to the coronavirus.

Residents’ photos show the midfielder standing next to his damaged vehicle in a hoodie, shorts and one black slipper and a white slip-on sandal.

Grealish was said to have left details with a resident then walked off before police arrived at the accident spot.

 

