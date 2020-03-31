The decision on the UEFA Champions League season and other tournaments that have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic will be discussed in a video conference meeting on Wednesday.

This was confirmed in a statement released by the European football body on Monday.

“UEFA has invited the general secretaries of its 55 members associations to a video conference on Wednesday 1 April at midday… to discuss options identified with regards to the potential rescheduling of matches,” read the statement.

Issues to do with player contracts and the transfer system will also be discussed during the meeting.

